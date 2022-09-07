Construction worker killed in industrial accident on University Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday afternoon an industrial accident claimed the life of a construction worker on 6125 University Drive.

According to Don Webster, with HEMSI, the individual was working with crews inside of the original Burlington Coat Factory in the University Place Shopping Center, the building is being remodeled.

Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are working to notify the person’s next of kin. The investigation is ongoing.

