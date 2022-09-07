Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket

Construction worker killed in industrial accident on University Drive

Construction worker killed in industrial accident on University Drive
Construction worker killed in industrial accident on University Drive(UPSC)
By Javon Williams
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday afternoon an industrial accident claimed the life of a construction worker on 6125 University Drive.

According to Don Webster, with HEMSI, the individual was working with crews inside of the original Burlington Coat Factory in the University Place Shopping Center, the building is being remodeled.

Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are working to notify the person’s next of kin. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
Generic
North Alabama Electric Co-op GM pleads guilty to diverting funds
The wreck happened on Cherry Tree Road in Gurley.
1 person killed in Gurley single-vehicle crash
Sanders was arrested and charged with first-degree arson following a domestic dispute.
Huntsville PD officers, SWAT respond to domestic dispute
Police in Arizona say two teen girls were plotting a school shooting.
2 teen girls plotted shooting at high school, made hit list, police say

Latest News

One person killed in car accident on Hwy. 72 East
One person killed in car accident on Hwy. 72 East
Huntsville-area COVID-19 news conference
Huntsville-area COVID-19 news conference
The closure will be on Capshaw Rd. between Wall Triana Hwy and Nance Rd.
Portion of Capshaw Road closed due to road paving project
Huntsville-area COVID-19 news conference
Huntsville-area COVID-19 news conference