1 person in critical condition after wreck in Madison

By Charles Montgomery
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A wreck involving a dump truck and another vehicle sent one person to the hospital in critical condition on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc., the wreck happened at the intersection of County Line Road and Palmer Road in Madison.

The injured person was taken to Huntsville Hospital.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

