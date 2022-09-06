Deals
Trial for Huntsville magistrate judge scheduled to start Tuesday

WAFF's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
By Jasmyn Cornell
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The bench trial for a Huntsville magistrate judge is scheduled to start Tuesday afternoon.

Daniel Todd Cranor is facing a menacing charge following an encounter he had in May. He is accused of pulling a gun on a man named Bobby Lee.

Lee says he confronted his wife and Cranor in the parking lot of the Huntsville Municipal Complex after he found them engaging in a sexual act. Cranor then pulled a gun on him, according to Lee.

Cranor says he acted out of self-defense. He pleaded not guilty to the charge this summer.

In July, Cranor was involved in a second incident. City employees said he was found with a loaded gun, an extra magazine and a knife in his bag at work. This was a direct violation of city policy.

He was then escorted out of the magistrate office at the Huntsville Municipal Complex and placed on administrative leave, said city officials.

Cranor has to go before a Madison County District Judge Tuesday since he is a magistrate for the City of Huntsville, and there is a conflict of interest.

A personal hearing to address the second violation is being scheduled. If convicted on his menacing charge, Cranor could face six months in jail and a $3,000 fine.

