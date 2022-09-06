Some parents urge Madison City school leaders to fund air quality improvements

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison City school leaders have to put their heads together to decide what they will and won’t fund next school year. The school board’s second budget hearing is Tuesday.

Some parents with the Indoor Air Care Advocates (IACA) want to see some upgrades to the current HVAC systems to make the schools safer against COVID-19. Co-founder Michael Bailey says they will be speaking at the hearing and presenting a formal written budget comment to the board.

It’s a cause that’s really important to Bailey. His kids have done virtual and home-schooling ever since the pandemic started because one of his three children is immunocompromised.

He says he wants to send his kids to in-person schooling but he doesn’t believe that it’s safe enough yet. Bailey wants the schools to make a few practical changes to the air quality system.

First, the IACA wants public measurements of the air quality in schools. Madison City Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols says his school system works with Mechanical Design Services to monitor air quality and consult on other air quality issues. He says they only request those measurements if there is a problem and there aren’t any issues right now. Bailey believes those numbers should be public but they have not been released.

The IACA is also pushing for schools to install HEPA filters in the HVAC systems. The CDC reports this can reduce viral transmission rates by at least 65%, but HEPA filters are more expensive. In a blog post, Bailey writes that it would cost the schools $1.7 to $2.9 million over three years in an IACA blog. He says federal dollars could cover these costs.

Bailey believes its well worth it. He said it could improve teachers’ and students’ attendance and more importantly, their long term health.

“682 kids were lost to covid (in 2022), but that’s not even the most likely thing to happen to kids,” Bailey said. “Even more likely than death is long COVID or diabetes or organ inflation. So, as I said, Dr. Karen Landers says 6% of kids, that’s one in 17, end up with long-term impacts.”

Dr. Nichols says he’s taking these recommendations into consideration. He’s sending them to his operations team to figure out the next steps they can take.

He says, for now, they’re meeting state requirements when it comes to air quality and he believes students are safe in Madison City schools.

“We continually look at those systems and we support anyone to come in,” said Dr. Nichols. “They tell me as they work with our consultants they feel very strongly about the systems we put in place.”

Read all of IACA’s recommendations here.

