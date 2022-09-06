Power restored to all customers following outage in Madison, crews still conducting repairs

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: According to HU, service has been restored to all customers in the areas mentioned below. If anyone is still experiencing a service-related issue please call 256-53LIGHT.

Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations responded to power outages in Madison.

According to HU, the customers who were impacted by this outage were from Highway 72 south to Old Madison Pike and from Wall Triana Highway east to Slaughter Road.

The outage also caused multiple traffic lights in the Madison area to stop functioning, Drivers were asked to treat the areas as four-way stops.

Eastview Drive will be closed for several hours in the area of Athens Boulevard due to electrical lines down.

Drivers are also being asked to avoid the area of Madison Boulevard/County Line for the next 45 minutes.

As of now the cause of the outage is unknown.

