Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket

Power restored to all customers following outage in Madison, crews still conducting repairs

Power lines down, traffic lights down in Madison
Power lines down, traffic lights down in Madison(MGN)
By Javon Williams
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: According to HU, service has been restored to all customers in the areas mentioned below. If anyone is still experiencing a service-related issue please call 256-53LIGHT.

Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations responded to power outages in Madison.

According to HU, the customers who were impacted by this outage were from Highway 72 south to Old Madison Pike and from Wall Triana Highway east to Slaughter Road.

The outage also caused multiple traffic lights in the Madison area to stop functioning, Drivers were asked to treat the areas as four-way stops.

Eastview Drive will be closed for several hours in the area of Athens Boulevard due to electrical lines down.

Drivers are also being asked to avoid the area of Madison Boulevard/County Line for the next 45 minutes.

As of now the cause of the outage is unknown.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
Sanders was arrested and charged with first-degree arson following a domestic dispute.
Huntsville PD officers, SWAT respond to domestic dispute
Generic
North Alabama Electric Co-op GM pleads guilty to diverting funds
Mississippi pastor confesses to killing Alabama man 3 years ago
Mississippi pastor confesses to killing Alabama man 3 years ago
Trinity man found after 15 hour search in Birmingham
Trinity man found safe after leaving UAB hospital unsupervised

Latest News

48 Blitz Week 2 Play of the Week
48 Blitz Week 2 Play of the Week
Not Guilty verdict reached for Huntsville Magistrate
Self Defense Skills
Self Defense Skills
New status hearing set for one suspect in 2021 Guntersville Taco Bell shooting
One dead after late night car crash on University Drive