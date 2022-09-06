Power lines down, traffic lights down in Madison

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations is responding to power outages in Madison.

According to HU, the customers who are impacted by this outage are from Highway 72 south to Old Madison Pike and from Wall Triana Highway east to Slaughter Road.

The outage has also caused multiple traffic lights in the Madison area to stop functioning, Drivers are asked to treat the areas as four-way stops.

Eastview Drive will be closed for several hours in the area of Athens Boulevard due to electrical lines down.

Drivers are also being asked to avoid the area of Madison Boulevard/County Line for the next 45 minutes.

As of now the cause of the outage is unknown.

