Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket

Not Guilty verdict reached for Huntsville Magistrate

WAFF's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
By Jasmyn Cornell
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The bench trial for a Huntsville magistrate started on Tuesday and a not guilty verdict was reached.

Daniel Todd Cranor was facing a menacing charge following an encounter he had in May. He was accused of pulling a gun on a man named Bobby Lee.

Lee says he confronted his wife and Cranor in the parking lot of the Huntsville Municipal Complex after he found them engaging in a sexual act. Cranor then pulled a gun on him, according to Lee.

Cranor says he acted out of self-defense. He pleaded not guilty to the charge this summer.

In July, Cranor was involved in a second incident. City employees said he was found with a loaded gun, an extra magazine and a knife in his bag at work. This was a direct violation of city policy.

He was then escorted out of the magistrate office at the Huntsville Municipal Complex and placed on administrative leave, said city officials.

Cranor has to go before a Madison County District Judge Tuesday since he is a magistrate for the City of Huntsville, and there is a conflict of interest.

The judge based the not guilty verdict on physical action, saying Cranor never raised the gun.

If Cranor was convicted on his menacing charge, Cranor he would have faced six months in jail and a $3,000 fine.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sanders was arrested and charged with first-degree arson following a domestic dispute.
Huntsville PD officers, SWAT respond to domestic dispute
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
Mississippi pastor confesses to killing Alabama man 3 years ago
Mississippi pastor confesses to killing Alabama man 3 years ago
Trinity man found after 15 hour search in Birmingham
Trinity man found safe after leaving UAB hospital unsupervised
Generic
North Alabama Electric Co-op GM pleads guilty to diverting funds

Latest News

Kevon Yenovi Williams
New status hearing set for one suspect in 2021 Guntersville Taco Bell shooting
Essential Church in Huntsville held a substance abuse recovery event Monday.
Local church hosts event to start off National Recovery Month
James Denson
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office searching for man last seen in Guntersville
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said the roadway will be blocked for an undetermined...
Alabama 36 back open in Morgan Co. after crash
The wreck happened on Cherry Tree Road in Gurley.
1 person killed in Gurley single-vehicle crash