Not Guilty verdict reached for Huntsville Magistrate

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The bench trial for a Huntsville magistrate started on Tuesday and a not guilty verdict was reached.

Daniel Todd Cranor was facing a menacing charge following an encounter he had in May. He was accused of pulling a gun on a man named Bobby Lee.

Lee says he confronted his wife and Cranor in the parking lot of the Huntsville Municipal Complex after he found them engaging in a sexual act. Cranor then pulled a gun on him, according to Lee.

Cranor says he acted out of self-defense. He pleaded not guilty to the charge this summer.

In July, Cranor was involved in a second incident. City employees said he was found with a loaded gun, an extra magazine and a knife in his bag at work. This was a direct violation of city policy.

He was then escorted out of the magistrate office at the Huntsville Municipal Complex and placed on administrative leave, said city officials.

Cranor has to go before a Madison County District Judge Tuesday since he is a magistrate for the City of Huntsville, and there is a conflict of interest.

The judge based the not guilty verdict on physical action, saying Cranor never raised the gun.

If Cranor was convicted on his menacing charge, Cranor he would have faced six months in jail and a $3,000 fine.

