North Alabama Electric Co-op GM pleads guilty to diverting funds

JACKSON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - An employee of North Alabama Electric Cooperative (NAEC) has been arrested for allegedly diverting funds through his company to another company and back to himself.

Court documents show that Bruce Purdy has entered a plea agreement in which he admits to sending $200,000 since March 2020 to a separate company which has then paid him $135,000.

In the Fall of 2021, an anonymous letter was sent to the NAEC Board of Directors alerting the Board that the company was paying another company monthly and that the other company was paying Purdy.

When confronted by the Board, Purdy originally told them that it was repayment of a personal loan.

As part of the plea agreement, Purdy agrees to pay restitution and waive his right to appeal for a chance at a lighter sentence. The agreement outlines that his maximum punishment is; imprisonment for no more than 10 years, a fine of no more than $250,000, supervised release no longer than three years and a special assessment of $100.

On North Alabama Electric Cooperative’s website, Purdy is listed as the General Manager and court documents show that he has worked for NAEC for 30 years and for the last 10 he has served in the GM position.

