Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket

New status hearing set for one suspect in 2021 Guntersville Taco Bell shooting

Kevon Yenovi Williams
Kevon Yenovi Williams(Marshall County Sheriff's Office)
By Javon Williams
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Kevon Williams, who is suspected of shooting and killing Elias Gaspar Lopez, 19, and Enrique Fernando Rodriguez Alvardo, 17 in September 2021 at a Guntersville Taco Bell, had a status hearing on Tuesday.

Williams was charged with Capital Murder in October of 2021 and was taken to the Marshall County Jail with no bond. Williams claims that he acted in self-defense against the victims.

Morgan Young was arrested and charged for the murders in March of 2022 and placed in the Marshall County Jail on no bond.

In June 2022, while awaiting his trial in the Marshall County Jail, Williams was arrested and charged with first-degree promoting prison contraband after he was found with a screwdriver.

As of Tuesday’s status hearing, Forensics is still working on the case, there is no timetable for when that will be done.

Another status hearing date was set for December 5.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sanders was arrested and charged with first-degree arson following a domestic dispute.
Huntsville PD officers, SWAT respond to domestic dispute
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
Mississippi pastor confesses to killing Alabama man 3 years ago
Mississippi pastor confesses to killing Alabama man 3 years ago
Trinity man found after 15 hour search in Birmingham
Trinity man found safe after leaving UAB hospital unsupervised
Generic
North Alabama Electric Co-op GM pleads guilty to diverting funds

Latest News

Essential Church in Huntsville held a substance abuse recovery event Monday.
Local church hosts event to start off National Recovery Month
James Denson
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office searching for man last seen in Guntersville
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said the roadway will be blocked for an undetermined...
Alabama 36 back open in Morgan Co. after crash
The wreck happened on Cherry Tree Road in Gurley.
1 person killed in Gurley single-vehicle crash