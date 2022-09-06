New status hearing set for one suspect in 2021 Guntersville Taco Bell shooting

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Kevon Williams, who is suspected of shooting and killing Elias Gaspar Lopez, 19, and Enrique Fernando Rodriguez Alvardo, 17 in September 2021 at a Guntersville Taco Bell, had a status hearing on Tuesday.

Williams was charged with Capital Murder in October of 2021 and was taken to the Marshall County Jail with no bond. Williams claims that he acted in self-defense against the victims.

Morgan Young was arrested and charged for the murders in March of 2022 and placed in the Marshall County Jail on no bond.

In June 2022, while awaiting his trial in the Marshall County Jail, Williams was arrested and charged with first-degree promoting prison contraband after he was found with a screwdriver.

As of Tuesday’s status hearing, Forensics is still working on the case, there is no timetable for when that will be done.

Another status hearing date was set for December 5.

