Morgan County DA releases eight murder indictments from past week

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - According to the Morgan County District Attorney, Scott Anderson, within the past week there have been eight indictments for murder by a Morgan County Grand Jury.

Decatur Man indicted for Capital Murder

Ricardo Bass (Decatur Police Department)

In August 2021, Decatur Police Officers responded to a shooting at the Wavaho gas station on Wilson Street in Decatur. Mark Nicholson was identified on the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. Nicholson was pronounced dead on the scene.

During the investigation, Detective Joshua Danielle determined that Ricardo Bass, 41, shot Nicholson during a robbery. Through the assistance of the U.S. Marshals, Bass was located on I-65 and led a short pursuit.

Bass was arrested near County Line Road in Madison County and booked into the Morgan County Jail where he remounts without bond.

Bass has also been Charged with Capital Murder for another killing on the same day in Madison County.

Three indicted for Capital Murder

Decatur Police Officers responded to a shooting in July 2021 and located Rodney Fossett suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Fossett was taken to Huntsville Hospital where he died a month later from his injuries.

Following an investigation by Detective Tony Vest, Keondrick Boyd, 23 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Ayqueele Edmon, 27 of Fort Worth, Texas and Khamis Yugusuk, 26 of Nashville, Tennessee were identified as suspects in the murder.

Each of the suspects was found outside of the state and was brought back to Decatur. All of the defendants are in the Morgan County Jail without bond.

Decatur man indicted for murder

Darrell Da’Juan Clemons (Decatur Police Department)

On August 18, 2021, officers responded to a shooting where Avery Robertson was found suffering from a gunshot wound. After Robertson was taken to the Parkway campus of Decatur Morgan Hospital, he died from the wound.

Darnell Clemons, 21 was arrested by officers after Detective Jasmin Ferizovic narrowed him down as the suspect.

Clemons is in the Morgan County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

Falkville man indicted for murder of son-in-law

Thomas Dale Chapman has been charged with the murder of Isaac Keola Rodgers, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office. (Morgan County Jail)

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting at a home in Falkville in September of 2021. When the deputies arrived Issac Rodgers was pronounced dead at the scene from gunshot wounds.

Thomas Dale Chapman Jr., 59 was indicted for the shooting of Rodgers, his son-in-law. Champman was arrested for murder and taken to the Morgan County Jail where he has since been released on a $150,000 bond.

Huntsville woman indicted for murder of her boyfriend

Kellie Hurley (Morgan County Sheriff's Office)

At around 2:30 a.m., in June 2021, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a home in Hartselle. Upon arrival, the deputies spotted Demetres Orr deceased from a gunshot wound.

Orr’s girlfriend, Kellie Hurley was developed as the suspect.

Hurley turned herself in and was arrested for murder, she was last released on a $150,000 bond.

Decatur man indicted for stabbing his grandmother to death

Aaron Michael Brown (Decatur Police Department)

Aaron Brown, 20 was indicted for murder for the killing of his grandmother, Deborah Patterson in June of 2021.

Decatur Police officers responded to the home of Patterson located on Locust Street Southeast for a welfare check. Once officers were in the home they noticed Patterson suffering from multiple stab wounds. Patterson died from her injuries.

Brown was identified as the suspect and after the investigation was arrested for murder. Brown was taken to the Morgan County Jail where he remains on a $250,000 bond.

