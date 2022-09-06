Deals
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office searching for man last seen in Guntersville

James Denson
James Denson(Marshall County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man reported missing in the Guntersville area.

According to a Sheriff’s Office release, James Tracy Denson was last seen in Guntersville on August 1, 2022. Denson has access to a 2008 blue Chevy truck and a 1999 silver BMW 323i.

Contact the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office with any relevant information.

