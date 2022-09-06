Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket

Lanes blocked on Alabama 36 in Morgan Co. after crash

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said the roadway will be blocked for an undetermined...
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said the roadway will be blocked for an undetermined amount of time.(MGN)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash that happened on Tuesday morning has blocked both lanes on Alabama 36 in Morgan County.

The wreck is near Cotaco Florette Road. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said the roadway will be blocked for an undetermined amount of time.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi pastor confesses to killing Alabama man 3 years ago
Mississippi pastor confesses to killing Alabama man 3 years ago
Sanders was arrested and charged with first-degree arson following a domestic dispute.
Huntsville PD officers, SWAT respond to domestic dispute
Trinity man found after 15 hour search in Birmingham
Trinity man found safe after leaving UAB hospital unsupervised
Fatal wreck on University Drive in Huntsville
One dead after late night car crash on University Drive
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher

Latest News

Huntsville Magistrate's trial set to begin on Tuesday
Trial for Huntsville magistrate judge scheduled to start Tuesday
Parents asking for stronger COVID protection in Madison City Schools
Some parents urge Madison City school leaders to fund air quality improvements
Homicide investigation at The Quest in Birmingham
Victim identified in fatal Labor Day shooting at Birmingham nightclub
Madison City Schools superintendent responds to COVID concerns
Madison City Schools superintendent responds to COVID concerns