Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket

Elvis impersonator recreating Elvis’ last show at the VBC nearly 50 years later

By Anna Mahan
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - On September 6, 1976, Elvis Presley played the Von Braun Center in Huntsville for the very last time.

Nearly 50 years later, David Lee is hitting the stage with his award-winning act as Elvis Presley. The show is going to be a blast from the past with Lee performing just how Presley did during his time in the Rocket City.

You can see the fabulous show Tuesday, September 6 at Mars Music Hall in Huntsville. For more information and tickets, visit vonbrauncenter.com.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi pastor confesses to killing Alabama man 3 years ago
Mississippi pastor confesses to killing Alabama man 3 years ago
Sanders was arrested and charged with first-degree arson following a domestic dispute.
Huntsville PD officers, SWAT respond to domestic dispute
Trinity man found after 15 hour search in Birmingham
Trinity man found safe after leaving UAB hospital unsupervised
Fatal wreck on University Drive in Huntsville
One dead after late night car crash on University Drive
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher