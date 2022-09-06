Elvis impersonator recreating Elvis’ last show at the VBC nearly 50 years later
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - On September 6, 1976, Elvis Presley played the Von Braun Center in Huntsville for the very last time.
Nearly 50 years later, David Lee is hitting the stage with his award-winning act as Elvis Presley. The show is going to be a blast from the past with Lee performing just how Presley did during his time in the Rocket City.
You can see the fabulous show Tuesday, September 6 at Mars Music Hall in Huntsville. For more information and tickets, visit vonbrauncenter.com.
