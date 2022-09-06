Dense fog this morning; Scattered storms for the afternoon

Good morning and happy Tuesday, I hope everyone had a great long Labor Day weekend!

We are starting off with widespread dense fog for this Tuesday morning, a DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect for all counties through 9:00 AM CDT for visibility less than ¼ mile in most locations. Fog should begin to mix out by 8-9 AM this morning as we start to warm up and the wind will pick up from the NW. Skies today will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs staying on the cooler side in the middle 80s. Scattered downpours and thunderstorms are expected through the afternoon and evening hours with the best coverage being west of I-65.

Storms will wrap up later tonight leaving us mainly cloudy with lows staying warm in the upper 60s, areas of patchy dense fog will be expected again for the Wednesday morning commute. Wednesday will be a similar day with passing clouds and muggy conditions, highs will reach the middle 80s again. Isolated to scattered showers and storms will develop again on Wednesday afternoon. Thursday is trending to be the driest day of the work week with mainly sunny skies and highs in the middle to upper 80s, isolated storms may develop during the afternoon.

Friday into the weekend looks to be unsettled at this point with scattered to numerous rain showers and storms expected, high temperatures will be cooler in the low to middle 80s. Any additional heavy rainfall over the next several days may lead to a threat of flash flooding. Keep checking back for the latest on the WAFF48 Weather App for your weekend forecast.

