Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket

The Alabama Million Dollar Band won’t travel to Austin for Texas game

University of Alabama Million Dollar Band
University of Alabama Million Dollar Band(Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Million Dollar Band won’t make the trip to Austin for the Alabama Texas football game Saturday, September 10, 2022, according to UA Athletics.

UA Athletics released this statement Tuesday:

Due to the seating location and configuration of the visiting institution’s ticket allotment at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, the Million Dollar Band will not make the trip this weekend for the Alabama at Texas football game.

The Alabama Crimson Tide takes on the Texas Longhorns Saturday. Kickoff is 11 a.m. right here on WBRC FOX6.

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi pastor confesses to killing Alabama man 3 years ago
Mississippi pastor confesses to killing Alabama man 3 years ago
Sanders was arrested and charged with first-degree arson following a domestic dispute.
Huntsville PD officers, SWAT respond to domestic dispute
Trinity man found after 15 hour search in Birmingham
Trinity man found safe after leaving UAB hospital unsupervised
Fatal wreck on University Drive in Huntsville
One dead after late night car crash on University Drive
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher

Latest News

The wreck happened on Cherry Tree Road in Gurley.
Officers respond to single-vehicle crash in Gurley
Huntsville Magistrate's trial set to begin on Tuesday
Trial for Huntsville magistrate judge scheduled to start Tuesday
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said the roadway will be blocked for an undetermined...
Lanes blocked on Alabama 36 in Morgan Co. after crash
Parents asking for stronger COVID protection in Madison City Schools
Some parents urge Madison City school leaders to fund air quality improvements
Homicide investigation at The Quest in Birmingham
Victim identified in fatal Labor Day shooting at Birmingham nightclub