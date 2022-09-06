1 person killed in Gurley single-vehicle crash
One person was transported to Huntsville Hospital.
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GURLEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers have responded to a single-vehicle crash on Cherry Tree Road in Gurley.
According to Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. spokesperson, Don Webster, one person was killed and another person was transported to Huntsville Hospital.
The crash happened around noon on Tuesday.
This story will be updated once further information is released.
