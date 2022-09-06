Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket

1 person killed in Gurley single-vehicle crash

One person was transported to Huntsville Hospital.
The wreck happened on Cherry Tree Road in Gurley.
The wreck happened on Cherry Tree Road in Gurley.(WCAX)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GURLEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers have responded to a single-vehicle crash on Cherry Tree Road in Gurley.

According to Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. spokesperson, Don Webster, one person was killed and another person was transported to Huntsville Hospital.

The crash happened around noon on Tuesday.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi pastor confesses to killing Alabama man 3 years ago
Mississippi pastor confesses to killing Alabama man 3 years ago
Sanders was arrested and charged with first-degree arson following a domestic dispute.
Huntsville PD officers, SWAT respond to domestic dispute
Trinity man found after 15 hour search in Birmingham
Trinity man found safe after leaving UAB hospital unsupervised
Fatal wreck on University Drive in Huntsville
One dead after late night car crash on University Drive
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher

Latest News

James Denson
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office searching for man last seen in Guntersville
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said the roadway will be blocked for an undetermined...
Alabama 36 back open in Morgan Co. after crash
Huntsville Magistrate's trial set to begin on Tuesday
Trial for Huntsville magistrate scheduled to start Tuesday
Parents asking for stronger COVID protection in Madison City Schools
Some parents urge Madison City school leaders to fund air quality improvements