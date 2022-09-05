Winchester Road McDonald’s location open after Sunday evening fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville McDonald’s location is back open this morning after crews responded to a fire on Sunday evening.

The fire at the McDonald’s on Winchester Road started outside of the building on the sign. It’s not clear how much damage was done to the building but we do know that no one was hurt.

“The initial report was that the letter behind me was on fire,” Moores Mill Fire & Rescue Firefighter Ethan Moore said. “The fire did get to the roof and we were able to get those hotspots out real quick.”

The cause of this fire is currently under investigation. The restaurant is open on Monday.

