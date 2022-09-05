Tigers running game carries Deshler to win over West Limestone

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Deshler Tigers traveled to the home of the West Limestone Wildcats Friday for the 48 Blitz Game of the Week. First year Head Coach Patrick Malone led the Tigers to a win over their region opponent for the first time in the past two seasons, with a final score of 50-17 Deshler.

Last season, West Limestone graduated 16 seniors. Wildcats Head Coach Shelby Davis said because of their young team, there were not a lot of expectations on their team heading into the season. Deshler, on the other hand, has 17 this year’s roster.

Friday’s game was delayed 20 minutes due to lightening, but there were no further delays after kickoff. Deshler was the first to put points up on the board, setting the tone for the Game of the Week on fourth and three. Simeon Malone found his way around the block to run it in to put the Tigers up 7-0 in the first quarter.

Deshler relied heavily on their running game. Running back Jakari Belue posted a 49-yard touchdown in the first half. West Limestone had some bright moments, Zachary Davis had a key interception for the Wildcats, but they struggled to respond. Going into halftime, the score stood at 17-3 Deshler.

West Limestone tried to change the momentum of this game in the second half, securing their first touchdown of the night in the third quarter thanks to a recovered punt. Easton Smith rode coattails of Landon Adams to score the touchdown. The Wildcats would score just once more.

This game came down to consistency, and the Deshler Tigers delivered, returning home with their first region win of the season.

“This is another step in the right direction for our guys. Proud of the way we came out. We still have some things we have to clean up. West Limestone is a really good program, always a tough place to play. But, again, we’re proud. 1-0 in the region, so it’s another step,” Malone said.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.