Man killed, 2nd man shot at Birmingham nightclub early Labor Day morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was shot and killed and another man was shot early Labor Day morning at The Quest nightclub, according to Birmingham Police.

It happened at The Quest Club at 24th Street South and 5th Avenue around 6 a.m.

The initial call came over as two people shot. When officers arrived they found one man had died. They took the second victim to a hospital.

Officers said following the shooting Jefferson County 911 got a call from a person of interest in the case. Deputies picked the person up on Marguerite Circle and they were taken to Birmingham Police headquarters for questioning.

Officers believe the incident started with a verbal argument.

The homicide is the sixth homicide investigation in Birmingham since Friday, September 2.

