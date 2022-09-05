One dead after late night car crash on University Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a crash on University Drive at approximately 2 a.m. on Monday.

The car was completely flipped over and officers say the driver was dead when they arrived. Officers said the victim was a 20-year-old man and no other cars were involved.

The eastbound lanes of University Drive from the Shine Time car wash to the Meadow Drive exit were closed down for about three hours from 2 a.m. to 5 a.m.

