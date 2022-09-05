Deals
One dead after late night car crash on University Drive

WAFF's Megan Plotka reporting
By Megan Plotka
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a crash on University Drive at approximately 2 a.m. on Monday.

The car was completely flipped over and officers say the driver was dead when they arrived. Officers said the victim was a 20-year-old man and no other cars were involved.

The eastbound lanes of University Drive from the Shine Time car wash to the Meadow Drive exit were closed down for about three hours from 2 a.m. to 5 a.m.

‘That’s five lives lost in barely two days’: Mayor Woodfin addresses possible gang related murders

