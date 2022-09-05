Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket

Limestone County schools addressing special education, substitute teacher shortages

WAFF's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
By Jasmyn Cornell
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - School systems around the state continue to face teacher shortages. Many districts are looking for both full-time and substitute teachers.

The Limestone County School District is one district working to address teacher shortages, specifically special education and substitute teachers.

According to Bill Tribble, the Executive Director of Human Resources and Operations for the Limestone County School District, the district was experiencing staffing shortages before the pandemic. He says some schools are well-staffed with substitute teachers while others are not. The district is seeing shortages in the smaller schools, said Tribble.

School leaders have established a system of permanent substitutes, and they have been using this for the past two years. According to Tribble, this helps the schools to respond quickly to teacher emergencies or sickness.

Tribble says he believes pay is one reason why they’re struggling to fill the permanent substitute teaching positions. Last year, the school system was able to increase the salary for teachers. He is hoping that this will encourage more people, especially college students, to apply to be a substitute.

”We really encourage those students to become substitute teachers because that gives them, especially if they’re going into the education field, it gives them some opportunities to work in school,” Tribble said. “So, we try to work with our local universities... to try to get some of those students in as substitutes as they’re completing their degrees.”

Tribble says the goal is to have two permanent substitutes in every school.

WAFF's Jasmyn Cornell reporting

When it comes to special education teachers, Tribble says the district is better staffed this year than it has been the last couple of years. This year, the district hired instructional aides and six to eight new special education teachers.

According to Tribble, a new certification program for special education has helped the district address the shortage. Teachers, who don’t have a four-year degree in special education, can now go through the training while they’re teaching special education classes.

”It allows us to get them in the door, get them started. We pair them with a very strong mentor – special education teacher. We also have oversight from our district’s Special Education Department to kind of support them and help them, but again, this program has helped us tremendously,” said Tribble.

If you’re interested in working for the district, visit lcsk12.org/jobpostings.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A skydiving accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star and...
TikTok star dies in skydiving accident
According to the preliminary crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford...
2 kids killed, 2 in serious condition after Mo. car crash
Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’
‘That’s five lives lost in barely two days’: Mayor Woodfin addresses possible gang related murders

Latest News

Fatal wreck on University Drive in Huntsville
One dead after late night car crash on University Drive
Huntsville Police working scenes of two overnight crashes
Governors Drive partially blocked after late night crash damaged powerline
Crews fight fire at Huntsville McDonald's restaurant
Winchester Road McDonald’s location open after Sunday evening fire
Homicide investigation at The Quest in Birmingham
Man killed, 2nd man shot at Birmingham nightclub early Labor Day morning