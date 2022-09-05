Labor Day Forecast

Showers still lingering this AM with visibility taking a hit. Brief downpours and flooding are a possibility.

Lows are muggy and in the 70s as you roll out of bed.

Heavy cloud coverage this morning will limit sunshine and keep our temperatures mild. Overall, we are trending cool this afternoon with highs in the 80s.

Some sunshine possible by the afternoon hours but expect rain to persist.

A wetter cooler pattern settles in for the workweek ahead.

Safe travels home

