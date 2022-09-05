Deals
Huntsville PD officers, SWAT respond to domestic dispute

According to a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department, Yazaer Lamont Sanders, 42,...
According to a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department, Yazaer Lamont Sanders, 42, was arrested and charged with first-degree attempted arson.(MGN)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department and SWAT team members responded to a domestic dispute on Monday.

According to a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department, Yazaer Lamont Sanders, 42, was arrested and charged with first-degree attempted arson. Sanders was booked into the Madison County Jail.

According to the spokesperson, Sanders could face other charges following further investigation.

The incident happened in the 1900 block of Mangum Drive.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

