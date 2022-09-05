Governors Drive partially blocked after late night crash damaged powerline

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A car crash shut down Governors Drive just after 1 a.m. on Monday.

Huntsville Police officers say a car hit a power pole, pushing it into Stovehouse, a popular area full of breweries and restaurants. No one was inside during the car crash. Police say an ambulance picked up the driver and brought them to the hospital. They said the injuries were not severe.

Police opened all eastbound lanes at around 6 a.m. but westbound lanes are closed while Huntsville Utilities crews repair the powerlines.

Officers say they expect the lanes to be closed until 11 a.m. because crews have to bring a new pole to replace the damaged one.

