Gov. Ivey appoints Jett Williams to Alabama Music Hall of Fame board of directors

Jett Williams
Jett Williams(Times Daily)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - According to our news partner at the Times Daily, Governor Kay Ivey announced that Jett Williams will join the Alabama Music Hall of Fame board of directors.

Jett Williams has released four albums and she is the daughter of Hank Williams.

Jett Williams will replace Perry Hooper Jr. on the board.

State Tourism Director Lee Sentell said having Jett Williams on the board will maximize the celebration of Hank Williams’ birthday.

“With Hank Williams’ 100th birthday coming up next Sept. 17, having Jet Williams literally on board gives the Music Hall of Fame a great opportunity to maximize the celebration opportunity,” Sentell said.

