First Alert Forecast Scattered showers and storms will continue to track across north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee into the overnight hours. Locally heavy rain will be the primary threat. Tuesday and Wednesday we will continue to see showers and storms with locally heavy rain but the overall coverage will be less than what we have seen the past couple of days. The weather pattern will be active for the rest of the week. We expect more widespread rainfall again Friday and Saturday with 1-3 inches of rain possible. Afternoon highs will be in the lower to middle 80s with morning lows around 70.

10 Day Forecast (None)