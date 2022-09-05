Bryant man killed in Monday crash

IDER, Ala. (WAFF) - A 36-year-old man was killed after a single-vehicle crash happened around 2 a.m. on Monday.

Cody Ray Busby, of Bryant, was killed when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and hit a tree. Busby was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened on DeKalb County 155, seven miles north of Ider.

