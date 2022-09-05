Deals
Bryant man killed in Monday crash

Cody Ray Busby, of Bryant, was killed when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and hit a tree.
Cody Ray Busby, of Bryant, was killed when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and hit a tree.(MGN)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
IDER, Ala. (WAFF) - A 36-year-old man was killed after a single-vehicle crash happened around 2 a.m. on Monday.

Cody Ray Busby, of Bryant, was killed when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and hit a tree. Busby was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened on DeKalb County 155, seven miles north of Ider.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

