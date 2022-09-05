48 Blitz: High School football Week 3 schedule
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - North Alabama area football programs are finding their rhythm as they advance into Week 3 of the high school football season.
This week marks the second week of region play.
Below is the full Week 3 schedule:
Woodville vs Appalachian
Addison vs Hackelburg
Cherokee vs Philips
Meek vs Colbert Heights
Vina vs Shoals Christian
Ider vs North Sand Mountain
Pisgah vs Collinsville
Section vs Sand Rock
Whitesburg Christian vs Fyffe
Hatton vs Tharptown
Sheffield vs Red Bay
Sylvania vs Ohatchee
Brindlee Mountain vs Vinemont
Danville vs J.B. Penington
Susan Moore vs Asbury
Colbert County vs Phil Cambell
Elkmont vs Lauderdale County
Mars Hill Bible vs Clements
Brooks vs West Limestone
Central-Florence vs West Morgan
East Lawrence vs Deshler
Rogers vs Wilson
Madison County vs New Hope
Priceville vs DAR
Randolph vs North Jackson
St. John Paull II vs Westminster Christian
Crossville vs Boaz
Douglas vs Guntersville
Sardis vs Arab
Ardmore vs Lawrence County
East Limestone vs Brewer
West Point vs Russellville
Athens vs Muscle Shoals
Cullman vs Decatur
Hartselle vs Columbia
Fort Payne vs Gadsden City
Hazel Green vs Buckhorn
Lee vs Mae Jemison
Bob Jones vs Grissom
Florence vs Austin
Huntsville vs James Clemens
Sparkman vs Albertville
