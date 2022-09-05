48 Blitz: High School football Week 3 schedule

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - North Alabama area football programs are finding their rhythm as they advance into Week 3 of the high school football season.

This week marks the second week of region play.

Below is the full Week 3 schedule :

Woodville vs Appalachian

Addison vs Hackelburg

Cherokee vs Philips

Meek vs Colbert Heights

Vina vs Shoals Christian

Ider vs North Sand Mountain

Pisgah vs Collinsville

Section vs Sand Rock

Whitesburg Christian vs Fyffe

Hatton vs Tharptown

Sheffield vs Red Bay

Sylvania vs Ohatchee

Brindlee Mountain vs Vinemont

Danville vs J.B. Penington

Susan Moore vs Asbury

Colbert County vs Phil Cambell

Elkmont vs Lauderdale County

Mars Hill Bible vs Clements

Brooks vs West Limestone

Central-Florence vs West Morgan

East Lawrence vs Deshler

Rogers vs Wilson

Madison County vs New Hope

Priceville vs DAR

Randolph vs North Jackson

St. John Paull II vs Westminster Christian

Crossville vs Boaz

Douglas vs Guntersville

Sardis vs Arab

Ardmore vs Lawrence County

East Limestone vs Brewer

West Point vs Russellville

Athens vs Muscle Shoals

Cullman vs Decatur

Hartselle vs Columbia

Fort Payne vs Gadsden City

Hazel Green vs Buckhorn

Lee vs Mae Jemison

Bob Jones vs Grissom

Florence vs Austin

Huntsville vs James Clemens

Sparkman vs Albertville

