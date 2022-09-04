Sunday Morning Forecast

Warm and Muggy for the AM hours with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

Rain across the Valley with some moderate to heavy pockets expected.

Driving this morning and afternoon will be impacted.

Highs take a tumble thanks to all the rain. Expect the 80s across N. Alabama.

Monday returns to a more scattered pattern for rain. Keep an Eye out for ponding and pooling on the roadways!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.