Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket

One person is dead after being hit by a train Saturday night

One person was killed Saturday night after being struck by a train in Huntsville.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed Saturday night after being struck by a train in Huntsville.

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), a white male was killed by a train near Triana Blvd. and Holmes Ave.

The Huntsville Police Department says that a death investigation is underway at this time.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One killed in shooting on Pratt Ave. in Huntsville
Officials said four teens were riding a pickup truck when they crashed into a tree. The truck...
2 teens electrocuted by live wires following pickup truck crash, sheriff says
Hartselle man arrested for attempting to murder his wife
Hartselle man arrested for attempting to murder his wife
Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office participated in a pursuit Saturday afternoon.
Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies suspect in car chase
The mission will test the new space launch system rocket, Orion spacecraft and other components...
NASA not pursuing launch during the current launch period for Artemis I

Latest News

One person was killed Saturday night after being struck by a train in Huntsville.
One dead after being hit by train
One killed in shooting on Pratt Ave. in Huntsville
WAFF 48's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
HBCU alum creates dolls to celebrate Black colleges and universities
Fighting burnout at work
Reducing burnout in the workplace