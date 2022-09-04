One person is dead after being hit by a train Saturday night
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed Saturday night after being struck by a train in Huntsville.
According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), a white male was killed by a train near Triana Blvd. and Holmes Ave.
The Huntsville Police Department says that a death investigation is underway at this time.
