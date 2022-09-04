Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket

Heavy Rainfall & Flash Flood Issues Continuing This Evening

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WAFF)
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tracking several showers and storms this afternoon that have been ongoing since this morning. Rainfall rates have been quite impressive with some areas even receiving up to eight inches! This is leading to several Flash Flood Warnings, so make sure you are taking it easy on the roadways and watching out for ponding. Expect heavy rainfall up to two and four inches an hour to continue as we head throughout the rest of your afternoon and evening hours. We should see activity start lightening up a bit by the late evening, but a few ongoing storms could be possible. Overnight lows will be falling back into the low and mid 70s.

Plan on more scattered showers and storms for your Labor Day with highs in the low to mid 80s. It will not be a washout by any means, so no need to cancel any outdoor plans, but you can expect up to an hour or two delay with any storm that develops. The best chances for rain will be mainly confined to our northeastern counties with locally heavy rainfall and flash flooding issues remaining as our primary threats. Storms should be wrapping up as we close out the holiday weekend with overnight lows dipping back into the low 70s.

Keep the umbrella handy though because this unsettled and wet trend will likely linger into the work week and possibly into the upcoming weekend. Afternoon highs will stay below normal in the low to mid 80s with daily rain chances.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One killed in shooting on Pratt Ave. in Huntsville
Hartselle man arrested for attempting to murder his wife
Hartselle man arrested for attempting to murder his wife
Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office participated in a pursuit Saturday afternoon.
Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies suspect in car chase
Officials said four teens were riding a pickup truck when they crashed into a tree. The truck...
2 teens electrocuted by live wires following pickup truck crash, sheriff says
The mission will test the new space launch system rocket, Orion spacecraft and other components...
NASA not pursuing launch during the current launch period for Artemis I

Latest News

WAFF AM Sunday 5:00-7:00am – Syncbak
WAFF weather September 4 at 5 a.m.
Monday
Sunday Morning Forecast
First Alert Weather
Wet Labor Day Weekend
WAFF AM Saturday 5:00-7:00am – Syncbak
WAFF weather, September 3 at 5 p.m.