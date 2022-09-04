Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket

Downtown Summerville in Chattooga County underwater after heavy rain

Flash Flood Warning issued for Rome, Lindale and Six Mile
Northwest Georgia weather
Northwest Georgia weather(WGCL)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Chattooga County EMA E911 is advising motorists not to travel to downtown Summerville.

Major flooding is taking place after several inches of rain fell overnight.

According to 911 the intersection at Highway 27 and Highway 114 is closed.

PHOTOS: Flooding in Chattooga County

Send your photos/video to news@cbs46.com

The intersection at Highway 27 and Highway 48 is underwater. The area should be avoided and is completely impassible.

Chattooga Sheriff Mark Schrader reports there are multiple motorists stranded in cars this morning due to floodwaters. He asks for everyone to stay off the roadways. Many secondary roads are underwater.

The picture below is from the Chattooga County Jail’s sally port.

A flash flood warning is in effect for Rome, Lindale and Six Mile until 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One killed in shooting on Pratt Ave. in Huntsville
Officials said four teens were riding a pickup truck when they crashed into a tree. The truck...
2 teens electrocuted by live wires following pickup truck crash, sheriff says
Hartselle man arrested for attempting to murder his wife
Hartselle man arrested for attempting to murder his wife
Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office participated in a pursuit Saturday afternoon.
Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies suspect in car chase
The mission will test the new space launch system rocket, Orion spacecraft and other components...
NASA not pursuing launch during the current launch period for Artemis I

Latest News

City of Huntsville brings back weekly Jazz in the Park event
Sunday’s Jazz in the Park event canceled
One person was killed Saturday night after being struck by a train in Huntsville.
One person is dead after being hit by a train Saturday night
One person was killed Saturday night after being struck by a train in Huntsville.
One dead after being hit by train
One killed in shooting on Pratt Ave. in Huntsville