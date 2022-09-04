Deals
18-year-old arrested in connection to Pratt Ave. murder investigation

Jerry Ingram
Jerry Ingram(Huntsville Police Department)
By Nick Kremer and Charles Montgomery
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed by gunfire on Sept. 2 on Pratt Ave. in Huntsville.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, one person was killed around 11:20 p.m. Friday night.

Multiple subjects were involved in the shooting according to the Huntsville Police Department. According to a spokesperson with HPD, Jerry Tate Ingram, 18, was arrested and charged with murder.

Investigators believe Ingram and the victim, Jaylen Hill, 18, were visiting a friend when the shooting happened.

Ingram was booked into the Madison County Jail on a $60,000 bond.

