18-year-old arrested in connection to Pratt Ave. murder investigation
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed by gunfire on Sept. 2 on Pratt Ave. in Huntsville.
According to the Huntsville Police Department, one person was killed around 11:20 p.m. Friday night.
Multiple subjects were involved in the shooting according to the Huntsville Police Department. According to a spokesperson with HPD, Jerry Tate Ingram, 18, was arrested and charged with murder.
Investigators believe Ingram and the victim, Jaylen Hill, 18, were visiting a friend when the shooting happened.
Ingram was booked into the Madison County Jail on a $60,000 bond.
