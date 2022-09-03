Wet Labor Day Weekend

Deals
First Alert Weather
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Tracking scattered showers and storms this afternoon across the Tennessee Valley as we kick off your Labor Day weekend. I wouldn’t cancel any outdoor plans because not everyone will see rain today but be prepared for possibly an hour or two delay with locally heavy downpours moving through the area. Afternoon highs will be warm and humid as we climb into the low and mid 80s with showers and storms lingering into the late evening and overnight hours. Overnight lows will stay muggy as we dip back into the low and mid 70s.

If you have any early morning plans for your Sunday, make sure you are grabbing the umbrella and taking it easy on the roadways as ponding will be possible. Rain is likely by the time you wake up and will continue into the rest of your day, so it would be a good idea to start moving any outdoor activities inside. With additional cloud cover and rain chances sticking around, afternoon highs will stay on the cooler side and top out only in the upper 70s and low 80s. Expect to hear a few rumbles of thunder overnight with lows falling back into the low and mid 70s.

More scattered showers and storms are in store for your Labor Day with highs staying in the low to mid 80s. This unsettled and wetter pattern will continue into a good chunk of the work week, so keep the rain gear nearby. Afternoon highs will also stay below average in the low to mid 80s with more clouds and daily rain chances staying the forecast.

