Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket

Select taxpayer information accidentally exposed online, IRS says

The IRS says it mistakenly exposed taxpayer data belonging to nonprofits.
The IRS says it mistakenly exposed taxpayer data belonging to nonprofits.(WGCL)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Internal Revenue Service acknowledges an error that inadvertently exposed taxpayer information on the web.

The admission Friday involves as many as 120,000 individuals who filed a 990-T form that nonprofit organizations often use.

The IRS form is to report unrelated business income.

Agency officials said they have removed the files from public view on its website and will be contacting those affected directly.

The Wall Street Journal reports the Treasury Department planned to notify Congress about the accidental disclosure.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at Quail Creek campground, one dead, two detained
Victim identified in Quail Creek campground shooting
Officials say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina...
Elementary school teacher, her 2 children found shot to death, officials say
Huntsville man dies in single-car crash on U.S. 72
Huntsville man dies in single-car crash on U.S. 72
One killed in motorcycle-car wreck in Huntsville
Light rail discussions begin in Huntsville
Light rail transit in Huntsville. Perhaps. But it’s decades away...

Latest News

Cal Fire crews work a flare up near the Barrett Mobile Home and RV Park as they fight the...
Injuries, destruction reported in Northern California blaze
Kamelia and Maria Zarka are the first mother-daughter team to fly as a pilot and first officer...
First ever mother-daughter duo pilot Hawaiian Airlines flight
Raymond McLeod, 37, wanted for the murder of 30-year-old Krystal Mitchell in San Diego, was...
‘He’s never going to get away again’: Murder suspect faces judge after international capture
Authorities say Alicia Kincheloe, 30, and Roddy Kincheloe, 63, are facing animal cruelty...
Father, daughter facing felony charges for setting raccoon on fire, sheriff says