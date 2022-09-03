Reducing burnout in the workplace

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Over the last year, millions of people have quit their jobs. Some moved onto new opportunities while others started businesses for themselves.

Every person has their own reasons, but many employees left due to feeling burnout at work.

According to Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist Darren Moore, the coronavirus pandemic spurred this period, which is being referred to as the Great Resignation.

Moore says COVID-19 caused many to start reflecting on their ideas about work, their experiences, and their perceived value of themselves as employees.

He says while some employers have done great job addressing the needs of their workers, others have not. So, what can be done to address employee burnout?

If you manage workers, you’ve got to maintain direct and honest communication with them, said Moore. Employers must offer flexibility and create more strategic opportunities for people to get their jobs done. He also says soliciting feedback can help.

“We have to start to think about employee satisfaction and what are the things that keep people placed in certain organizations, right?” said Moore.

“So, if you think about yourself, it’s like, what makes a person stay at a company, right? They want to feel valued. They want to feel cared for. They want to feel like they are being adequately compensated, whether it’s financially or non-financial compensation. And so, I think these things are things that are integral and important as we think about recruitment and retention within the workplace,” he added.

Moore says, employees, if you’re experiencing stress and burnout, reach out to your human resources department to see if there are any resources available. You can also use your employee assistance program and/or get support from a mental health professional.

