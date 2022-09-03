One killed in shooting on Pratt Ave. in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed by gunfire Friday night on Pratt Ave. in Huntsville.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, one person was killed around 11:20 p.m. Friday night.

Multiple subjects were involved in the shooting according to the Huntsville Police Department.

At this time, no other injuries have been reported.

