One killed in shooting on Pratt Ave. in Huntsville

By Nick Kremer
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed by gunfire Friday night on Pratt Ave. in Huntsville.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, one person was killed around 11:20 p.m. Friday night.

Multiple subjects were involved in the shooting according to the Huntsville Police Department.

At this time, no other injuries have been reported.

