NASA not pursuing launch during the current launch period for Artemis I

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WAFF) - The launch for the Artemis I was originally scheduled for Aug. 29 but was scrubbed and rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 3, now the launch has been scrubbed for a second time.

According to CNN, NASA officials announced Saturday that they will not be pursuing a launch during the remainder of this launch period which ends Tuesday. Whether the rocket will be launched during periods in late September or October, depends on what NASA decides this week.

NASA officials announced on Tuesday that they had met and agreed to move the launch date to Saturday. The two-hour launch window opens at 1:17 p.m. On Saturday officials determined that they had to scrub the launch again.

The #Artemis I mission to the Moon has been postponed. Teams attempted to fix an issue related to a leak in the hardware transferring fuel into the rocket, but were unsuccessful. Join NASA leaders later today for a news conference. Check for updates: https://t.co/6LVDrA1toy pic.twitter.com/LgXnjCy40u — NASA (@NASA) September 3, 2022

NASA officials are expected to announce the next launch date in the coming days.

According to NASA officials, the rocket remains in a safe configuration as the team evaluates this week’s next steps. Monday’s launch was delayed due to an issue with an engine bleed.

“The complexity of this rocket is daunting when you put it all in the focus of a countdown,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said.

“Understand that scrubs are just a part of this program. Over 36 years ago, we scrubbed four times in a month. It would not have been a good day if we would have launched on any of the days of those scrubs.”

“Once we got through the propellent loading, they started the engine bleed,“ Artemis Mission Manager Mike Sarafin said. “We knew that this was a risk going in to the process. We did encounter an issue when cooling down engine 3.”

“When the team started working through that, they also found an issue with a vent valve. Between those two issues, we decided to pause today.”

The Mission Management team will meet on Tuesday at 2 p.m. central time to evaluate the mission’s next steps.

“Our launch team was really pushed today,” NASA Exploration Development Director Jim Free commented. “This experience will help us in future windows.”

In response to a reporter’s question, Mission Manager Sarafin said Friday is still in play for the next possible launch window. Artemis I will be the first integrated test of NASA’s Orion spacecraft, Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and the ground systems at Kennedy Space Center.

NASA announced that the attempt to launch Artemis I on Monday has been canceled.

The launch of #Artemis I is no longer happening today as teams work through an issue with an engine bleed. Teams will continue to gather data, and we will keep you posted on the timing of the next launch attempt. https://t.co/tQ0lp6Ruhv pic.twitter.com/u6Uiim2mom — NASA (@NASA) August 29, 2022

The SLS rocket was scheduled to launch during a two-hour window, opening at 7:33 a.m. from Launch Pad 39B. It was officially scrubbed at 7:35 a.m. central time on Monday.

The rocket and spacecraft have been at the launch pad since Aug. 17 after a 10-hour ride from the Vehicle Assembly Building. Viewers can see the rocket and spacecraft on the NASA Kennedy YouTube channel, where it is being live-streamed.

During this mission, engineers at the Huntsville Engineering Support Center will monitor real-time camera, time and temperature data directly from the SLS rocket. SLS Imagery Engineer Beth St. Peters spoke to Liz Hurley about her role.

The mission will test the new space launch system rocket, Orion spacecraft and other components designed to make deep space travel safer for humans. (CNN, NASA)

A vest to shield astronauts from radiation will be tested during the Artemis 1 mission. (Source: CNN/NASA/@DLR)

