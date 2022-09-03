Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies suspect in car chase

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A car flipped Saturday afternoon after the driver attempted to evade law enforcement.

According to a Facebook post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped a vehicle on Ironman Rd. near Blankenship Rd. near Danville.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says that after pulling the vehicle over, the driver, “Winston Whitworth, 21, gave his ID to the deputy then rolled his window up and fled the area.

While the car was fleeing, a female passenger jumped from the vehicle. The vehicle then continued to flee into Lawrence County.

The driver of the vehicle eventually jumped out of the car and attempted to flee on foot on County Road 221. The man was quickly taken into custody.

Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office made contact with the passenger and are working to sort out the details of what happened.

Whitworth faces three charges including, reckless endangerment, possession of marijuana and attempting to elude a police officer. Bond for Whitworth has been set at $900.

