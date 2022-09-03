Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket

Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies suspect in car chase

Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office participated in a pursuit Saturday afternoon.
Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office participated in a pursuit Saturday afternoon.(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A car flipped Saturday afternoon after the driver attempted to evade law enforcement.

According to a Facebook post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped a vehicle on Ironman Rd. near Blankenship Rd. near Danville.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says that after pulling the vehicle over, the driver, “Winston Whitworth, 21, gave his ID to the deputy then rolled his window up and fled the area.

While the car was fleeing, a female passenger jumped from the vehicle. The vehicle then continued to flee into Lawrence County.

[UPDATE] Winston Santana Dean Whitworth, 21 of Hartselle who was arrested at the scene and charged with: ▪️13A-6-24...

Posted by Morgan County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, September 3, 2022

The driver of the vehicle eventually jumped out of the car and attempted to flee on foot on County Road 221. The man was quickly taken into custody.

Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office made contact with the passenger and are working to sort out the details of what happened.

Whitworth faces three charges including, reckless endangerment, possession of marijuana and attempting to elude a police officer. Bond for Whitworth has been set at $900.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hartselle man arrested for attempting to murder his wife
Hartselle man arrested for attempting to murder his wife
Officials say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina...
Elementary school teacher, her 2 children found shot to death, officials say
Shooting at Quail Creek campground, one dead, two detained
Victim identified in Quail Creek campground shooting
Brian McNeese
Traffic stop leads to multiple arrests in Limestone County
One killed in shooting on Pratt Ave. in Huntsville

Latest News

Fighting burnout at work
Reducing burnout in the workplace
Wilbanks passed away Friday night.
A former Madison Mayor died Friday night
One killed in shooting on Pratt Ave. in Huntsville
The mission will test the new space launch system rocket, Orion spacecraft and other components...
NASA not pursuing launch during the current launch period for Artemis I