HBCU alum creates dolls to celebrate Black colleges and universities

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WAFF) - An HBCU alum is using toys to celebrate the rich history of historically Black colleges and universities and all that they have to offer.

“I really want to share the magic of historically black colleges and universities with children and the world,” said Brooke Hart Jones, owner and creator of HBCyoU Dolls.

Jones, an alumna of Hampton University, also created the dolls to teach children about HBCUs. She says HBCUs had a profound impact on her life.

“They push you to academic excellence. They help you get your foot in the door. Once you graduate, you really have some support in taking that next step,” she said.

When she couldn’t attend her friend’s daughter’s birthday in spring 2020, she wanted to ger her an HBCU-themed doll. She couldn’t find any on the shelves, so she decided to create the brand herself.

“I started in 2020 doing it on my own. I found some dolls wholesale, and I was handcrafting, kind of, the uniforms personalized for schools,” said Jones.

She then found a manufacturer, who helped her get the dolls on store shelves. Featuring characters who advance social justice and serve in leadership roles, Jones says she hopes that the dolls empower children.

“We want to advance the concept of higher learning in children’s play. We really want to plant that seed early on because we know what education can do for someone, for community, for our culture,” she said.

Jones also included skin tones and hair textures that were reflective of HBCUs’ diverse community.

“By seeing images and toys that look like you, it can inspire you to dream bigger,” said Jones.

Currently, the dolls come in outfits that represent seven different schools, including Tuskegee University in Alabama.

“We have the core values of leadership, of community, of academic excellence. So, you don’t have to have a direct relationship to HBCU to appreciate the brand. Those values I think can relate to anyone,” she said.

Jones says in the future, she hopes to partner with more HCBUs and add more dolls.

The dolls are currently being sold at Target. In the coming weeks, you can expect to see them at Walmart and on Amazon.

