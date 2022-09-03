A former Madison Mayor died Friday night

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - City and County leaders have confirmed that a former Madison mayor passed away Friday night.

A Madison County Commissioner confirms that Burwell ‘Sonny’ Wilbanks passed away Friday night.

Wilbanks was elected and reelected mayor in the 1969,1973,1977 and 1985 elections, serving until 1988. Madison changed from a commission to mayor/council government in 1988 when Wilbanks stepped down.

