A former Madison Mayor died Friday night

Wilbanks passed away Friday night.(Madison Record)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - City and County leaders have confirmed that a former Madison mayor passed away Friday night.

A Madison County Commissioner confirms that Burwell ‘Sonny’ Wilbanks passed away Friday night.

Wilbanks was elected and reelected mayor in the 1969,1973,1977 and 1985 elections, serving until 1988. Madison changed from a commission to mayor/council government in 1988 when Wilbanks stepped down.

