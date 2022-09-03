Car flips during Morgan County pursuit

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A car flipped Saturday afternoon after the driver attempted to evade law enforcement.

According to a Facebook post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped a vehicle on Ironman Rd. near Blankenship Rd. near Danville.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says that after pulling the vehicle over, the driver gave his ID to the deputy then rolled his window up and fled the area.

While the car was fleeing, a female passenger jumped from the vehicle. The vehicle then continued to flee into Lawrence County.

Deputies initiated a traffic stop on Ironman Rd at Blankenship Rd. near Danville. After initially stopping and providing... Posted by Morgan County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, September 3, 2022

The driver of the vehicle eventually jumped out of the car and attempted to flee on foot on County Road 221. The man was quickly taken into custody.

Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office made contact with the passenger and are working to sort out the details of what happened.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.