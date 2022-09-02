Verdict reached for one suspect in 2018 murder of Huntsville Samaritan

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday a verdict was reached for Domanek Jackson after she took the stand at trial on Thursday.

The jury came to a guilty verdict for Robbery and not guilty for capital murder and felony murder.

Jackson and her co-defendant, X’Zavier Scott, are charged with Capital Murder after stabbing Tiffany Kelley to death in 2018.

Kelley had offered to give the two a ride before they stabbed her multiple times in her neck.

On Thursday Scott admitted to the murder of Kelley and says his depression and anxiety caused him to black out and kill her.

