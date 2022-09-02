Two people attacked by dog in Lawrence Co.

TOWN CREEK, Ala. (WAFF) - The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says two people were injured during a dog attack in Town Creek on Thursday.

Deputies were called to the scene on County Road 150. When they arrived, they found two people with severe dog bites and a dog that had been shot twice. One of the people had been bitten in the neck and the other had been bitten in the leg.

Deputies say the two people that were attacked live together and they owned the dog. Investigators believe the couple had been in a fight when the dog attacked them.

The dog was put down on scene by one of the deputies.

