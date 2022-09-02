Traffic stop leads to multiple arrests in Limestone County

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Two men and a woman were arrested Wednesday after a traffic stop led deputies to investigate possible thefts at a nearby junkyard.

It started when the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy stopped a vehicle because it did not have a tag. When the deputy questioned the driver, she admitted to dropping off two men, Phillip Basham and a man she only knew as “Dustin,” at a junk yard so they could steal car parts.

The driver was arrested after it was discovered she had warrants out for her arrest.

Later, two men were seen being picked up by a vehicle at a home on Oak Grove Road. The vehicle was stopped and deputies recognized as Phillip Basham as a passenger. While the officer placed handcuffs on Basham, Brian Dustin McNeese, left the vehicle and ran from deputies.

Officers with the Limestone County Correctional Facility’s K9 Unit found him laying in a field. While arresting McNeese, an officer received a puncture wound to his hand. McNeese also gave a false name to deputies.

McNeese, 49, was charged with attempting to elude law enforcement, second-degree assault and obstruction of justice by using a false identity to avoid arrest. He is being held on an $11,000 bond in the Limestone County Detention Center.

Basham, 51, was charged with third-degree burglary. He is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $2,500 bond.

More charges are possible as deputies continue to investigate.

Deputies say Basham and McNeese are associates of Tony Dewayne Glover, who is wanted for stealing catalytic converters. Investigators say Glover is also a registered sex offender and has failed to comply with registration law. If you know where Tony Glover might be, deputies want to call the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 232-0111.

