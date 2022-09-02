These Pulled Pork and Collard Green Egg Rolls are going to be a game day favorite

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Labor Day is almost here, but more importantly, so is football season!

You might be hanging out with friends and family this weekend or getting ready for a fun tailgate party, but do you have snacks?? Everyone knows food is a vital part of any party or event. That’s why we’re checking in with one of our favorite chefs for your next favorite dish.

Stacey Little from SouthernBite.com is showing us his coveted Pulled Pork and Collard Green Egg Rolls with Alabama White Sauce.

