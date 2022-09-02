Deals
Space & Rocket Center to host launch party for Artemis I second launch attempt

Space and Rocket Center launch party
By Javon Williams
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The U.S. Space & Rocket Center announced that it will still have its launch party for the second attempt of the Artemis I launch.

The launch is scheduled for Saturday, September 3 at 1:17 p.m.

The doors to the Davidson Center for Space Exploration will open at noon and the event will wrap up at 3:30 p.m.

As of Thursday, more than 2,000 tickets of the 3,000 are already taken, which means that the Rocket Center is looking to see another sold-out launch party.

On-site parking for the party will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. The parking lot of Calhoun Community College, located across I-565 from the Rocket Center, will be open for overflow parking with a shuttle to and from the center.

The Rocket Center is a designated site for NASA’s live stream of the Artemis I launch.

