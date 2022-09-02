Shooting at Quail Creek campground, several first responders on scene

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - According to a post made by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies responded to a call in reference to a shooting in the campgrounds at Quail Creek near Hartselle.

In the same post, it states that Air Evac has been initiated and that caution is urged in the area as there is a large number of first responders on the scene.

At this time the number of people injured is unknown.

This incident is ongoing, this story will be updated once there is more information.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.