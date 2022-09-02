Deals
Shooting at Quail Creek campground, one injured, two detained

By Javon Williams
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - According to a post made by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies responded to a call in reference to a shooting in the campgrounds at Quail Creek near Hartselle.

In the same post, it states that Air Evac has been initiated and that caution is urged in the area as there is a large number of first responders on the scene.

Deputies on the scene say that one person is in critical condition from a gunshot wound and is being rendered aid.

Two people have been detained at this time, investigators are on the scene.

This incident is ongoing, this story will be updated once there is more information.

