Shooting at Quail Creek campground, one dead, two detained

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - According to a post made by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies responded to a call in reference to a shooting in the campgrounds at Quail Creek near Hartselle.

In the same post, it states that Air Evac has been initiated and that caution is urged in the area as there is a large number of first responders on the scene.

Deputies on the scene say that a man died on the scene after EMS rendered him aid.

Officials say a man and woman have been detained and that the incident is believed to have stemmed from a domestic incident.

The investigation is ongoing, this story will be updated once there is more information.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.